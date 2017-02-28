JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:

Arizona, long considered ground zero in the fight against undocumented immigration, was the first state to mandate that all employers use E-Verify beginning in 2008. Several other states have started requiring the use of the verification system in some manner since then, including Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina.





Like Trump, Arizona's lawmakers hoped that E-Verify would reduce the number of undocumented workers and open up job opportunities for residents legally authorized to work in the state. But, according to one study from researchers at the Public Policy Institute of California, that wasn't exactly the case.





While the number of undocumented workers fell dramatically in the years following the mandate, the number of opportunities that were made available for legal residents didn't materialize at nearly the same rate, said researchers Magnus Lofstrom and Sarah Bohn, who conducted the study for the San Francisco-based think tank.





Lofstrum and Bohn examined E-Verify's impact on Arizona's workforce between 2007 and 2009 and found that the state's undocumented population declined by about 92,000 people, or about 17%, as workers left the state to look for jobs.