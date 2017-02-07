JOBS WHITE PEOPLE WON'T DO:





Foreign-born physicians have become crucial to the delivery of medical care in the United States. They work in small towns where there are no other doctors, in poor urban neighborhoods and in Veterans Affairs hospitals.





Forty-two percent of office visits in rural America are with foreign-born physicians, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.





Foreign-born physicians "are the doctors in small towns in Maine and Iowa," said Dr. Patricia F. Walker, the associate director of the University of Minnesota's Global Health Pathway, which helps refugee doctors practice in the United States.





"They go to the places where graduates of Harvard Medical School don't want to go," she said.





Across the United States, more than 15,000 doctors are from the seven Muslim-majority countries covered by the travel ban, according to The Medicus Firm, a firm that recruits doctors for hard-to-fill jobs. That includes almost 9,000 from Iran, almost 3,500 from Syria and more than 1,500 from Iraq.





Dr. Hooman Parsi, an oncologist so talented that he has an O-1 visa granted to individuals with "extraordinary ability or achievement," was to start seeing patients on Wednesday in San Bernardino, Calif.





A federal judge in Seattle lifted the administration's travel ban on Friday, and a federal appeals court has declined to restore it. Yet Dr. Parsi is still stuck in Iran, waiting for a delayed visa amid the confusion while his American employer fumes.