IT'S NOT PARANOIA...:

Last week, after Spicer became aware that information had leaked out of a planning meeting with about a dozen of his communications staffers, he reconvened the group in his office to express his frustration over the number of private conversations and meetings that were showing up in unflattering news stories, according to sources in the room.





Upon entering Spicer's office for what one person briefed on the gathering described as "an emergency meeting," staffers were told to dump their phones on a table for a "phone check," to prove they had nothing to hide.



