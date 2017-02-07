February 7, 2017
IT'S NOT A BATHROBE; HE'S WRAPPED IN TINFOIL:
InfoWars is behind President Trump's idea that the media is covering up terrorist attacks (Aaron Blake, Feb. 6th, 2017, Washington Post)
The comments would seem to be a response to the hubbub over Kellyanne Conway having repeatedly cited a non-existent terror attack in Bowling Green, Ky., in recent days. But Trump doesn't appear to have totally invented this theory on the fly.Instead, the kernel of the idea appears to have come from -- or at least been propagated by -- one of his favorite news sources: the conspiracy theory website InfoWars.
