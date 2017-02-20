February 20, 2017
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATION:
US household energy spending hits 50-year low (Stephen Edelstein, FEBRUARY 20, 2017, CS Monitor)
[A]s renewable-energy generating capacity has expanded significantly over the last decade, household energy costs have decreased.That's the conclusion reached in an energy-industry factbook (pdf) published by the Business Council for Sustainable Energy and Bloomberg New Energy Finance.It showed, among other things, that household spending on energy has dropped to its lowest level as a share of total consumption since records began, in 1960.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 20, 2017 10:58 AM