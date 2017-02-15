IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATION:

Wagner's greatest achievement, Der Ring des Nibelungen--referred to as the Ring Cycle--inspired J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings and scored the "Ride of the Valkyries" scene in Apocalypse Now. Loony Tunes' "Kill the Wabbit" spoofed the Ring Cycle, and became an entire generation's "first, and often only exposure to opera," as Ayun Halliday noted here recently. The Ring Cycle's overwhelming demonstration of the Gesamtkunstwerk is a thing to behold, and you can see it here performed in full, all four parts, "15 hours of epic opera" courtesy of BBC Arts and The Space. The film here, by Opera North, comes from live performances in Leeds in 2016. At the top, see Das Rheingold, below it Die Walküre, just above Siegfried, and below Götterdämmerung ("Twilight of the Gods").