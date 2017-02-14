IT'S GEORGE W. BUSH'S AMERICA:

There will be no tax reform package if a border adjustment tax is not included, Rep. Devin Nunes, a member of the Ways and Means Committee, told CNBC on Tuesday.





"I don't know any other way to do it. We've long looked at this. We've had exhaustive hearing after hearing after hearing for eight years," the California Republican said in an interview with "Power Lunch."





"The only way we can get our tax code into the 21st century and make America the most competitive place on the planet is to move to a full consumption-based system," added Nunes, who said he was speaking for himself and not his fellow Republicans.