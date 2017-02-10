IT'S AS IF RACISM AND INEPTITUDE MATTER...:

Legal challenges to presidential executive orders are almost always "an automatic win" for the government, especially when they invoke national-security concerns, said William Stock, the president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.





But the lawsuits against Trump's immigration order -- which Trump has said he would appeal up to the Supreme Court -- seem to be an exception for two major reasons, Stock said: "The first is 12 months' worth of statements about a 'Muslim ban.' The second is the president's habitual misstatements of facts and statistics that I really think have caused the court to look upon his claims about the national-security imperative for this order with great skepticism."