IT'S A REPUBLIC; THE DEEP STATE IS BROAD:

Trump's problem isn't the deep state; it's the broad state. He's facing pushback not only from intelligence agencies, but from civilian bureaucracies, too.





When his White House staff drafted an executive order to reopen CIA "black sites" and reintroduce torture, it leaked - and the decision was promptly put on ice.





When they drafted another order to repeal protections for LGBT federal employees, that leaked too - and the president's daughter and son-in-law blocked the idea.





When Trump banned travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, the attorneys general of several states sued, and federal courts blocked the order's enforcement.





There have been less-dramatic forms of defiance, too. Bureaucrats in the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency have signed petitions protesting the new administration's policies.





In a different category, Trump's own Cabinet appears to harbor a modest dose of dissent: Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sound distinctly less enthusiastic than their boss about cooperating with Vladimir Putin.





Just about every segment of the federal government has struggled against White House actions it didn't like, and when you add up all those varieties of resistance, it begins to look almost like a Resistance. But -- and this is crucial -- there's no central power organizing or directing the fight.