IT'S A COACHING LEAGUE AND THE COACHES AREN'T GOOD:

Up 28-10 with two minutes left, the Falcons had a 99 percent chance to win the game. That probability comes from readily-available calculators--which run Monte Carlo simulations, taking into account the four variables of possession, down, distance, and score. But then the Falcons made a series of errors in basic strategy.





The first mistake that quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons made was not letting the clock run down to fewer than 10 seconds on every play. Every second that they waste is a second that the Patriots don't have to advance. Simple.





But in play after play, the Falcons snapped the ball when they didn't need to. Sometimes with more than 20 seconds left to go. In blackjack, this is the same as standing a soft 17: an ace and six. Normally, a hand that adds up to 17 is a losing hand--but the beauty of the ace is you can play it as an 11 or a one. If you get dealt a 10, you can play the ace as a one and you still have 17. There is no risk to taking one more card. And there is no risk in letting the clock run down under 10 seconds.





The second basic strategy mistake the Falcons made was not rushing the football when they had a comfortable lead. Over the course of the game, the Falcons were gaining an above-average 5.8 yards per rush (the league average is around 4.3 yards per play). Very little good could come from a pass at this point in the game--an incomplete pass is bad, a sack is bad, and a holding penalty is bad--especially when you're already averaging 5.8 yards per rush. Again, this basic strategy would have carried little risk.





All night, the Falcons had played aggressively--and it worked. With 4:40 left, they had the ball at the Patriot's 22-yard line with an eight-point lead. Again, that's a stunning 99 percent chance to win based on the score, along with the fact that the Falcons had the ball with almost a sure field goal. Any simulation going forward would tell you the Falcons just needed to run. They could have taken a knee three times in a row and kicked a field goal. But instead they decided to pass. And pass. And pass.



