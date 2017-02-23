IT'LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

According to a recent report from the Energy Department, the coal electric generation sector employed just 86,035 people--57,325 of them miners--in 2016. That's far fewer than the number who now work in solar: 370,000, up 25% from 2015. The wind-energy workforce, meanwhile, ballooned 32%, to 101,738, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics pronounced "wind turbine service technician" the nation's fastest-growing occupation, projecting 108% growth between 2014 and 2024.





Compare that with the fate of coal miners, whose number dwindled by 24% last year.