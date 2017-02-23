February 23, 2017
IS IT THE LOUNGE AT THE BATES MOTEL?:
The bar where you CAN'T pick up! (FREYA NOBLE, 2/22/17, DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA)
For women sick of men approaching them at bars, there is a new venue where cocktails with girlfriends can be enjoyed in peace. [...]'We have a set of house rules, and the one that people have found most interesting is that gentlemen don't approach ladies,' owner Mike Kadinski told Daily Mail Australia.'And the rule is, if a gentleman is lucky enough to be approached by a lady, he speaks to her as if he would speak to his mother,' he added.
Homey has some serious Oedepal issues, no?
