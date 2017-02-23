IS IT THE LOUNGE AT THE BATES MOTEL?:

For women sick of men approaching them at bars, there is a new venue where cocktails with girlfriends can be enjoyed in peace. [...]





'We have a set of house rules, and the one that people have found most interesting is that gentlemen don't approach ladies,' owner Mike Kadinski told Daily Mail Australia.





'And the rule is, if a gentleman is lucky enough to be approached by a lady, he speaks to her as if he would speak to his mother,' he added.