INCOMING!:

February 17, 2017

Trump calls media 'enemy of the American people' (AFP, February 18, 2017)

"The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" Trump wrote.

Trump had tweeted an earlier post which targeted the New York Times, CNN, NBC "and many more" media -- and ended with the exclamation "SICK!"

It's the Sabbath, so he's unsupervised, and that sure looks like a story will break this weekend.

