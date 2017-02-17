February 17, 2017
INCOMING!:
Trump calls media 'enemy of the American people' (AFP, February 18, 2017)
"The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" Trump wrote.Trump had tweeted an earlier post which targeted the New York Times, CNN, NBC "and many more" media -- and ended with the exclamation "SICK!"
It's the Sabbath, so he's unsupervised, and that sure looks like a story will break this weekend.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 17, 2017 6:29 PM