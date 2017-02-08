IN WAY OVER HIS ORANGE HEAD:

President Donald Trump was confused about the dollar: Was it a strong one that's good for the economy? Or a weak one?





So he made a call ― except not to any of the business leaders Trump brought into his administration or even to an old friend from his days in real estate. Instead, he called his national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, according to two sources familiar with Flynn's accounts of the incident.





Flynn has a long record in counterintelligence but not in macroeconomics. And he told Trump he didn't know, that it wasn't his area of expertise, that, perhaps, Trump should ask an economist instead.





Trump was not thrilled with that response ― but that may have been a function of the time of day. Trump had placed the call at 3 a.m., according to one of Flynn's retellings ― although neither the White House nor Flynn's office responded to requests for confirmation about that detail.





For Americans who based their impression of Trump on the competent and decisive tycoon he portrayed on his "Apprentice" TV reality shows, the portrait from these and many other tidbits emerging from his administration may seem a shock: an impulsive, sometimes petty chief executive more concerned with the adulation of the nation than the details of his own policies ― and quick to assign blame when things do not go his way.



