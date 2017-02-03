February 3, 2017
IN FAIRNESS, IT'S EXACTLY THE TYPE OF DOMESTIC ATTACK THE MUSLIM BAN WILL PREVENT:
Trump aide cites 'massacre' that never occurred to defend immigrant ban (Gina Cherelus, 2/03/17, Reuters)
A Trump administration aide corrected herself on Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.
