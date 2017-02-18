February 18, 2017
IF YOU'RE WRONG, DISCREDIT THE FACTS:
Don't Dismiss Trump's Attacks on the Media as Mere Stupidity (Bret Stephens delivered the Daniel Pearl Memorial Lecture this week at the University of California, Los Angeles. Read the full text of his remarks below, 2/18/17, TIME)
I'm profoundly honored to have this opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Danny Pearl, my colleague at The Wall Street Journal.My topic this evening is intellectual integrity in the age of Donald Trump. I suspect this is a theme that would have resonated with Danny.When you work at The Wall Street Journal, the coins of the realm are truth and trust -- the latter flowing exclusively from the former. When you read a story in the Journal, you do so with the assurance that immense reportorial and editorial effort has been expended to ensure that what you read is factual.Not probably factual. Not partially factual. Not alternatively factual. I mean fundamentally, comprehensively and exclusively factual. And therefore trustworthy.This is how we operate. This is how Danny operated. This is how he died, losing his life in an effort to nail down a story.In the 15 years since Danny's death, the list of murdered journalists has grown long.Paul Klebnikov and Anna Politkovskaya in Russia.Zahra Kazemi and Sattar Behesti in Iran.Jim Foley and Steve Sotloff in Syria.Five journalists in Turkey. Twenty-six in Mexico. More than 100 in Iraq.When we honor Danny, we honor them, too.We do more than that.We honor the central idea of journalism -- the conviction, as my old boss Peter Kann once said, "that facts are facts; that they are ascertainable through honest, open-minded and diligent reporting; that truth is attainable by laying fact upon fact, much like the construction of a cathedral; and that truth is not merely in the eye of the beholder."And we honor the responsibility to separate truth from falsehood, which is never more important than when powerful people insist that falsehoods are truths, or that there is no such thing as truth to begin with.So that's the business we're in: the business of journalism. Or, as the 45th president of the United States likes to call us, the "disgusting and corrupt media." [...][T]he question of what Mr. Trump might yet do by political methods against the media matters a great deal less than what he is attempting to do by ideological and philosophical methods.
Ideologically, the president is trying to depose so-called mainstream media in favor of the media he likes -- Breitbart News and the rest. Another way of making this point is to say that he's trying to substitute news for propaganda, information for boosterism.His objection to, say, the New York Times, isn't that there's a liberal bias in the paper that gets in the way of its objectivity, which I think would be a fair criticism. His objection is to objectivity itself. He's perfectly happy for the media to be disgusting and corrupt -- so long as it's on his side.But again, that's not all the president is doing.Consider this recent exchange he had with Bill O'Reilly. O'Reilly asks:Is there any validity to the criticism of you that you say things that you can't back up factually, and as the President you say there are three million illegal aliens who voted and you don't have the data to back that up, some people are going to say that it's irresponsible for the President to say that.To which the president replies:Many people have come out and said I'm right.Now many people also say Jim Morrison faked his own death. Many people say Barack Obama was born in Kenya. "Many people say" is what's known as an argumentum ad populum. If we were a nation of logicians, we would dismiss the argument as dumb.We are not a nation of logicians.I think it's important not to dismiss the president's reply simply as dumb. We ought to assume that it's darkly brilliant -- if not in intention than certainly in effect. The president is responding to a claim of fact not by denying the fact, but by denying the claim that facts are supposed to have on an argument.He isn't telling O'Reilly that he's got his facts wrong. He's saying that, as far as he is concerned, facts, as most people understand the term, don't matter: That they are indistinguishable from, and interchangeable with, opinion; and that statements of fact needn't have any purchase against a man who is either sufficiently powerful to ignore them or sufficiently shameless to deny them -- or, in his case, both.If some of you in this room are students of political philosophy, you know where this argument originates. This is a version of Thrasymachus's argument in Plato's Republic that justice is the advantage of the stronger and that injustice "if it is on a large enough scale, is stronger, freer, and more masterly than justice."Substitute the words "truth" and "falsehood" for "justice" and "injustice," and there you have the Trumpian view of the world. If I had to sum it up in a single sentence, it would be this: Truth is what you can get away with.
