IF YOU'RE WRONG, DISCREDIT THE FACTS:

I'm profoundly honored to have this opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Danny Pearl, my colleague at The Wall Street Journal.





My topic this evening is intellectual integrity in the age of Donald Trump. I suspect this is a theme that would have resonated with Danny.





When you work at The Wall Street Journal, the coins of the realm are truth and trust -- the latter flowing exclusively from the former. When you read a story in the Journal, you do so with the assurance that immense reportorial and editorial effort has been expended to ensure that what you read is factual.





Not probably factual. Not partially factual. Not alternatively factual. I mean fundamentally, comprehensively and exclusively factual. And therefore trustworthy.





This is how we operate. This is how Danny operated. This is how he died, losing his life in an effort to nail down a story.





In the 15 years since Danny's death, the list of murdered journalists has grown long.





Paul Klebnikov and Anna Politkovskaya in Russia.





Zahra Kazemi and Sattar Behesti in Iran.





Jim Foley and Steve Sotloff in Syria.





Five journalists in Turkey. Twenty-six in Mexico. More than 100 in Iraq.





When we honor Danny, we honor them, too.





We do more than that.





We honor the central idea of journalism -- the conviction, as my old boss Peter Kann once said, "that facts are facts; that they are ascertainable through honest, open-minded and diligent reporting; that truth is attainable by laying fact upon fact, much like the construction of a cathedral; and that truth is not merely in the eye of the beholder."





And we honor the responsibility to separate truth from falsehood, which is never more important than when powerful people insist that falsehoods are truths, or that there is no such thing as truth to begin with.





So that's the business we're in: the business of journalism. Or, as the 45th president of the United States likes to call us, the "disgusting and corrupt media." [...]





[T]he question of what Mr. Trump might yet do by political methods against the media matters a great deal less than what he is attempting to do by ideological and philosophical methods.