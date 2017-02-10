February 10, 2017
IF IT WEREN'T FOR GORSUCH...:
Trump, In Reversal, Tells Chinese Leader He Will Honor 'One China' Policy (Radio Liberty, 2/09/17)
But Trump signaled a change of heart on February 8 when he sent Xi a New Year's greeting saying he sought "to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China."The Chinese president, who had asked Trump during the lengthy phone call to honor the "One China" policy, afterwards expressed "appreciation" for Trump's affirmative response.
...he'd now be 0-for his presidency.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 10, 2017 5:25 AM