February 1, 2017
IF IGNORANCE WERE BLISS HE'D BE LESS SURLY:
Has President Trump ever seen this chart? He should. (James Pethokoukis, February 1, 2017, AEIdeas)
Politico reports that Donald Trump may not have a Council of Economic Advisors, the White House's in-house think tank. Upon hearing that, former Obama White House CEA chair Austin Goolsbee tweeted: "If you never want to hear-even privately-that your idea will cost X/have these effects/needs more thought, you should definitely ban the CEA."
