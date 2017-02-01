IF IGNORANCE WERE BLISS HE'D BE LESS SURLY:

February 1, 2017

Has President Trump ever seen this chart? He should. (James Pethokoukis, February 1, 2017, AEIdeas)

Politico reports that Donald Trump may not have a Council of Economic Advisors, the White House's in-house think tank. Upon hearing that, former Obama White House CEA chair Austin Goolsbee tweeted: "If you never want to hear-even privately-that your idea will cost X/have these effects/needs more thought, you should definitely ban the CEA."

