IF HE UNDERSTOOD ECONOMICS HE'D HAVE MORE OF THE FORTUNE DAD LEFT HIM...:

Trump and his protectionist trade triumvirate are not only ignorant of the basic tenets of economics, they are ignorant also of the basic tenets of accounting. Commerce-secretary designate Wilbur Ross, for example, routinely insists that "it's ECON 101" that trade deficits reduce GDP. But he's deeply mistaken.





First, a U.S. trade deficit means that investments are flowing into the American economy; such investments generally fuel the future growth of the U.S. economy.