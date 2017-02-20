February 20, 2017
IF HE UNDERSTOOD ECONOMICS HE'D HAVE MORE OF THE FORTUNE DAD LEFT HIM...:
What Accounts for Trump's Trade Tales? (DON BOUDREAUX, FEBRUARY 20, 2017, Cafe Hayek)
Trump and his protectionist trade triumvirate are not only ignorant of the basic tenets of economics, they are ignorant also of the basic tenets of accounting. Commerce-secretary designate Wilbur Ross, for example, routinely insists that "it's ECON 101" that trade deficits reduce GDP. But he's deeply mistaken.First, a U.S. trade deficit means that investments are flowing into the American economy; such investments generally fuel the future growth of the U.S. economy.
