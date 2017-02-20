IDENTICAL PERSONALLY; OPPOSITES ON CIVIL RIGHTS:





As president, he cut a grandiose figure. He was a braggart and a frequent liar. He was suspicious of other countries, frequently saying, "Foreigners are not like the folks I am used to." He had a reckless disregard for limits. He belittled and browbeat others to intimidate them and give him what he wanted. Historian Robert Dallek said that he "viewed criticism of his policies as personal attacks" and opponents of his policies "as disloyal to him and the country."