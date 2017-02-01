HURRY HEADSMAN:





In November 2015, Stephen K. Bannon -- then the executive chairman of Breitbart News -- was hosting a satellite radio show. His guest was Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), who opposed President Obama's plan to resettle some Syrian refugees in the United States.





"We need to put a stop on refugees until we can vet," Zinke said.





Bannon cut him off.





"Why even let 'em in?" he asked. [...]





That worldview, which Bannon laid out in interviews and speeches over the past several years, hinges largely on Bannon's belief in American "sovereignty." Bannon said that countries should protect their citizens and their essence by reducing immigration, legal and illegal, and pulling back from multinational agreements.





At the same time, Bannon was concerned that the United States and the "Judeo-Christian West" were in a war against an expansionist Islamic ideology -- but that they were losing the war by not recognizing what it was. Bannon said this fight was so important, it was worth overlooking differences and rivalries with countries like Russia. [...]





In the same interview, Bannon compared himself to a powerful aide to England's Henry VIII -- an aide who helped engineer a world-shaking move of his era, the split of the Church of England from the Catholic Church.





"I am Thomas Cromwell in the court of the Tudors," Bannon told the Hollywood Reporter.