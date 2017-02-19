February 19, 2017

Overnight soaking gives the oats time to absorb their cooking liquid, whether that's water or milk. Since they're already fully saturated with liquid, all you really need to do is heat them up. (In fact, you don't even need to heat them up if you don't want to; after soaking, the raw grains are delightfully chewy and great as a cold breakfast on a hot day.) [...]





To settle on the very best method, I tested the oats with a variety of different oat-to-water ratios, with different liquids in place of the water, with both steel-cut and regular old-fashioned rolled oats, and after different soaking times.





In the end, I decided that the simplest method was also the best: oats and water, mixed at a ratio of 1/4 cup of oats to 1/2 cup of water, soaked overnight and microwaved for about a minute. This has become my new standard for a good bowl of oatmeal.





Dairy milk, almond milk, or any other milk will definitely work in place of water, but I felt that the oats remained chewier after soaking and were less delightfully creamy after cooking. Personally, I prefer to soak in water and then stir a splash of milk or a spoonful of yogurt into the oats after cooking.





You can also play around with the ratio of water to oats. I found that 1/2 cup of water was perfect for making a fairly thick, sturdy bowl of oats. Going up to 3/4 cup of water makes a looser, softer, more porridge-like bowl of oats. One cup of liquid felt like too much, though this might be nice if you'd like something you can easily sip one-handed on your way to work.





Also, both steel-cut oats and old fashioned rolled oats work just fine with this method (and with the same ratios of liquid to oats). Use whichever one you prefer.