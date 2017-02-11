February 11, 2017
HOW BILL DOMINATES THE EAST:
The Atlanta Falcons on Friday continued the dramatic remaking of their coaching staff following their Super Bowl loss by promoting Marquand Manuel to defensive coordinator.The Falcons also hired Bryant Young as defensive line coach and two assistants received new titles. Raheem Morris was named wide receivers/passing game coordinator and assistant head coach, while Doug Mallory was promoted to defensive backs coach.On Wednesday, the team said coach Dan Quinn has dismissed coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox.With offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kyle Shanahan leaving to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, the team has two new coordinators. Steve Sarkisian was hired from Alabama to replace Shanahan.
Folks often complain about how the Pats have an easy schedule because they get to play in the AFC East, but they fail to reckon with Bill Belichick's role in keeping them down. The Falcons were a play or two from winning the Super Bowl and proceeded to blow up their whole staff. AFC East teams get beat twice a year by the Pats so they engage in this sort of idiocy almost yearly.
