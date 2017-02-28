HOGGING THE CREDIT:

Among the most popular parts of the Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010 with zero votes from Republican lawmakers, are provisions that prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage based on a preexisting condition and requiring that adult children up to the age of 26 can be carried on their parents' health plan. As Republicans craft a replacement for Obamacare, many have suggested that these ideas will be carried forward.





Yet we were surprised when we saw that, in response to a question about whether these provisions would be in the replacement, Rep. Marsha Blackburn told people in her district that these were actually "two Republican provisions which made it into the [Obamacare] bill."