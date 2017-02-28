February 28, 2017
HOGGING THE CREDIT:
Rep. Marsha Blackburn's false claim that two key Obamacare elements are 'Republican provisions' (Glenn Kessler, February 28, 2017, Washington Post)
Among the most popular parts of the Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010 with zero votes from Republican lawmakers, are provisions that prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage based on a preexisting condition and requiring that adult children up to the age of 26 can be carried on their parents' health plan. As Republicans craft a replacement for Obamacare, many have suggested that these ideas will be carried forward.Yet we were surprised when we saw that, in response to a question about whether these provisions would be in the replacement, Rep. Marsha Blackburn told people in her district that these were actually "two Republican provisions which made it into the [Obamacare] bill."
