February 14, 2017
hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:
India is willing to privatize its loss-making national airline (Rishi Iyengar, February 14, 2017, CNN MOney)
"We want Air India to survive," Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said at the CNN Asia Business Forum in Bangalore on Monday. "We don't mind where it is, who runs it, as long as it serves the Indian people and our Indian skies."The state-owned airline has been plagued by inefficiency and enormous losses for years. It received a $4.5 billion bailout from the government in 2012.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2017 6:04 AM