February 19, 2017
HIS LIPS WERE MOVING...:
Swedes baffled by Trump's 'last night in Sweden' comment (Louise Nordström, 19 February 2017, The Local)
"When you look at what's happening last night in Sweden - Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden!," the American leader told a Florida rallyOnly nothing had happened in Sweden.While Sweden's former prime minister Carl Bildt wondered what Trump might have been smoking, others asked whether he might have referred to a massive meatball theft, someone having opened a tin of fermented herring, or the fact that it had snowed overnight.The curator for Sweden's official Twitter account @sweden - an account that is handed over to a regular Swede every week in a show of democracy - was kept busy reassuring people that all was fine in Sweden. In just four hours, more than 800 people had mentioned the @sweden handle, she said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 19, 2017 7:46 AM