HE'S DEFINITELY NOT USING HILLARY'S SECURE SERVER:

The scene of their discussion, Trump's club, has been called "The Winter White House" by the president's aides. But it is very different than the actual White House, where security is tight and people coming in are heavily screened. Trump's club, by contrast, has hundreds of paying members who come and go, and it can be rented out for huge galas and other events open to non-members. On the night of the North Korea launch, for instance, there was a wedding reception underway: CNN reported that Trump dropped by, with Abe in tow.





As a Mar-a-Lago member, DeAgazio already had remarkable access to a president that day. He had earlier snapped pictures of Trump and Abe golfing and of the president and White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon schmoozing guests.





Now, as a national-security crisis broke out in front of him, DeAgazio continued snapping pictures -- and posting them on Facebook.





"The President receiving the news about the Missile incident from North Korea on Japan with the Prime Minister sitting next to him," DeAgazio wrote as the caption for a photo he posted on Facebook at 9:07 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday.





Later, he posted other photos of Trump and Abe's discussion, including some that seemed to have been taken from just a few feet away. Those photos have now been seen around the world, providing photographic proof of this unusual moment.