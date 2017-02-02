February 2, 2017

HE'S ALREADY A LAUGHINGSTOCK:

South Park creators to back off Trump jokes: 'Satire has become reality' (The Guardian, 2 February 2017)

"It's tricky and it's really tricky now as satire has become reality," Parker said. "We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn't keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to just back off and let [politicians] do their comedy and we'll do ours."

Posted by at February 2, 2017 5:56 PM

  

« YOU CAN'T COUNT ON DONALD: | Main | DEFENDING THE INDEFENSIBLE: »