February 2, 2017
HE'S ALREADY A LAUGHINGSTOCK:
South Park creators to back off Trump jokes: 'Satire has become reality' (The Guardian, 2 February 2017)
"It's tricky and it's really tricky now as satire has become reality," Parker said. "We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn't keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to just back off and let [politicians] do their comedy and we'll do ours."
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 2, 2017 5:56 PM