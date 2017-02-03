HE'LL BE VISITING DOVER OFTEN:

Planning for the final assault on Raqqa, the capital of the Islamic State's caliphate, had been grinding on for more than seven months. There had been dozens of meetings of President Barack Obama's top national security team, scores of draft battle plans and hundreds of hours of anguished, late-night debates.

There were no good options, but Obama's top foreign policy advisers were convinced that they had finally settled on an approach that could work -- arming Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, current and former U.S. officials said. There was just one problem: The Obama team had deliberated for so long that there was no time left to pull the trigger.





So on Jan. 17, just three days before the transfer of power, Obama directed his national security adviser to hand over to the Trump team a paper detailing the plan to arm the Kurds, including talking points that President Donald Trump could use to explain the move to Turkey's president, who officials knew would be furious. The Turks viewed the Kurdish fighters as terrorists and their No. 1 enemy.





Obama hoped that his last-minute preparations would clear the way for Trump to authorize a swift assault on the Islamic State's most important stronghold, where U.S. intelligence officials say militants are plotting attacks outside Syria.





Instead of running with the plan, Trump's national security team deemed it wholly insufficient and swiftly tossed it.





To the incoming Trump administration, Obama's approach was so incremental and risk averse that it was almost certain to fail. "They provided the information, but we found huge gaps in it," said a senior Trump administration official who reviewed the document. "It was poor staff work."





The Obama White House viewed its Syria plans as the product of years of experience in a region where every move carries unintended and potentially catastrophic consequences. Those who steered the Obama administration's Syria policy insisted that the new White House did not understand the complexity of the issue, but soon would.