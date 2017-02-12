HE WON SUPER BOWLS WITH SIMMS & HOSTETLER...:

The MMQB looked at the best teams in league history over at least a 12-year period, and here were the interesting findings about where the Patriots of 2001 to 2016 rank with them:





• New England's regular-season winning percentage of .766 over these 16 seasons is the best of any team in league history in a span of at least 12 years.





• New England has won 14 division titles in those 16 seasons, the highest rate of division/conference titles won by a franchise over that span.





• Including playoff games, no team over a long term has averaged as many wins as New England, 13.8, in a season. That, of course, is helped by the fact that playoffs have expanded. But it's still an impressive number. The Patriots' 13.8 wins is a full win better, on average, than San Francisco's 12.7 wins from 1981 to 1998. [...]





It's harder to stay great today because of free agency and the salary cap. As our Robert Klemko reported before the Super Bowl, the Patriots do have the advantage over other contemporary teams in that players will sacrifice money to play for a perennial Super Bowl contender. "I would have played this year for $5," said defensive end Chris Long, who eschewed more years and money to sign a one-year, $2.3-million deal in New England. "I just wanted to be here."





That's a significant edge, but the greatest players aren't going to stay for cents on the dollar. Adam Vinatieri didn't. Deion Branch didn't. Darrelle Revis didn't. Lawyer Milloy didn't. More recently, New England feared it would not be able to sign either of its two best front-seven players from 2015, Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins, and so traded both in 2016. In a perfect world they'd have kept at least Jones long-term to buttress their pass-rush. When Joe Greene and Jack Lambert were drafted by the Steelers, the team had control of their services until the organization didn't want them anymore. So Pittsburgh hit the draft jackpot and won four Super Bowls and nine division titles in 13 years. That's what makes the Patriots' .766 regular-season winning percentage in their 16-year run so impressive in comparison--the Steelers, with much more control over their roster, were .690 over their 13-year run of greatness.