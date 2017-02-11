HE MAY EVEN BEAT SPICER OUT THE DOOR:

A top deputy to National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was rejected for a critical security clearance, effectively ending his tenure on the National Security Council and escalating tensions between Flynn and the intelligence community.





The move came as Flynn's already tense relationships with others in the Trump administration and the intelligence community were growing more fraught after reports that Flynn had breached diplomatic protocols in his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. [...]





One of the sources said that the rejection was approved by Trump's CIA director Mike Pompeo and that it infuriated Flynn and his allies.