February 10, 2017
GUARANTEED INCOMPETENCE:
Trump dumped Abrams over his criticisms during the campaign, sources say (ELIANA JOHNSON, 02/10/17, Politico)
President Donald Trump intervened at the last moment to deny Rex Tillerson his pick to be deputy secretary of state--former deputy national security adviser Elliott Abrams.The president overruled his secretary of state after meeting with Tillerson, Abrams, and son-in-law Jared Kushner after reading news reports about their meeting, which included references to Abrams' criticisms of Trump during last year's presidential campaign, according to people familiar with the decision. Though his staff was aware of Abrams's statements, the president was not -- until he read news reports about their meeting earlier this week.
If he only employs people who approve of him he'll have no one on staff worth employing.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 10, 2017 6:11 PM