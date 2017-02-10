GUARANTEED INCOMPETENCE:

President Donald Trump intervened at the last moment to deny Rex Tillerson his pick to be deputy secretary of state--former deputy national security adviser Elliott Abrams.





The president overruled his secretary of state after meeting with Tillerson, Abrams, and son-in-law Jared Kushner after reading news reports about their meeting, which included references to Abrams' criticisms of Trump during last year's presidential campaign, according to people familiar with the decision. Though his staff was aware of Abrams's statements, the president was not -- until he read news reports about their meeting earlier this week.