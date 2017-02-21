February 21, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Islamic State linked group expands foothold in southern Syria near Israel (Suleiman Al-Khalid, 2/21/17, Reuters)
Islamic State-linked Syrian militant groups on Monday launched a surprise attack on moderate rebels in southwestern Syria near the Golan Heights near where the Jordanian and Israeli borders converge, seizing several villages and a large town, rebels and witnesses said. [...]The Sunni hardline militants are members of the so-called Khalid Ibn Al Walid Army, a grouping set up last year from a merger of two main militant jihadist factions who are believed to have pledged allegiance to Islamic State and now control the strip of territory southeast of the Golan Heights.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 21, 2017 8:48 AM
