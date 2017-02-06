GREATEST WAR EVER:

None too soon, the eminent terrorism scholar Peter R. Neumann explains in a nuanced assessment the nature of Islamic terrorism, the novel strengths and weaknesses of the "Islamic State" in Syria, and the likely threat from Islamic-inspired terrorism in the years -- decades -- to come. [...]





[N]eumann makes broader, more subtle points that some of us in the counterterrorism community have held for years: The West, or more accurately the modern world, faces a long-term series of hard-to-counter attacks. This is a problem primarily for intelligence, law enforcement and special forces to address; but the West does not face an existential threat to our civilization that need continue to shape and define our counterterrorism policies in overwhelmingly military, operational and reactive terms.





Neumann clearly makes an important distinction about the nature of "radical Islam": "I would not argue that the new jihadists have nothing at all to do with Islam, but it would be just as false to present their extreme interpretation as the sole, true version of the faith." The terrorists are "among the Salafists -- not among the 'mainstream Muslims.'"





Neumann succinctly describes the background to the terrorist threats facing the West using, like most terrorism experts, the seminal "four waves" schema developed a generation ago by David Rapoport. We are now living in the fourth wave of terrorism: the religious wave.