February 5, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
US-backed Syrian alliance moves to liberate Raqqa from 'Islamic State' (Deutsche-welle, 2/05/17)
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of US-backed militias, on Saturday announced a new phase in its campaign to reclaim Raqqa from the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) militant group.The alliance, which includes the Kurdish-led People's Protection Units (YPG), said the international coalition against the "Islamic State" have provided aerial coverage and special forces on the ground to aid in the operation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 5, 2017 8:45 AM