GREATEST WAR EVER:

Jordanian warplanes attacked Islamic State targets in southern Syria on Friday, killing an unspecified number of the jihadist group's members and destroying several vehicles, the kingdom's official Petra news agency said Saturday. [...]





The jihadist group in December claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting attack in Jordan that killed 10 people, including a Canadian tourist. The shootings took place in Karak, a tourist destination known for one of the biggest Crusader castles in the region, around 120 kilometers (70 miles) south of the capital Amman.





King Abdullah II pledged to step up the fight against IS in 2015, after the militants burned a captive Jordanian pilot in a cage and released a video of the killing. The images sent waves of revulsion across the region.