GOOD THING IT'S CHEAP, HE'S DRIVING CONSUMPTION:

Sitting in a room full of pharmaceutical executives, President Donald Trump vowed major changes to bring down drug pricing.





But as evidence of the U.S. drug-pricing system's flaws, the president mentioned just one medication explicitly on Tuesday: aspirin, the widely available generic medication that costs less than a penny per pill.





"The numbers we pay -- I mean we have cases where, if I go to a drugstore and buy aspirin, the aspirin costs me less than what the United States pays for aspirin," Trump said. "So I can buy at a drugstore, the aspirin, for less money. ... But we have to do something about that."





The U.S. does pay more than other countries for many medications. But aspirin is an odd example because it's available cheaply and over-the-counter -- and that's been the case for decades.