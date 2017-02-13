GOOD MANNERS NEVER HURT ANYONE:





Papal Audience Dress Code:

For the Papal Audienence casual but modest dress is accepted, again ladies should still have shoulders covered particularly if the meeting is held indoors.

As the Audience in Summer is usually held outside and Rome gets extremely hot, bring hats, sunscreen, water and cover up as much as possible to avoid burning.

Men are permitted to wear hats throughout the Audience.





St.Peter's Basilica & Sistine Chapel / Vatican Museums Dress Code:





Men:

Men should wear long pants and short sleeves t-shirts or shirts are OK but no vest tops.

Jeans are OK, official rules state no shorts.

As summers can be very hot the Vatican do sometimes relax the rules and allow Men to wear shorts however it is worth noting that this may not always be the case and the official dress code does state no shorts.

It is good perhaps to carry a pair of long pants with you in case or wear the cargo style pants that allow you to unzip the lower legs to create shorts when needed.

Men should also be aware that hats need to be removed before entering any church or Chapel which includes St Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.





Women:

Women can wear trousers, capri pants and skirts and dresses are permitted however they cannot be shorter than knee length and shoulders must be covered.

In very hot weather a shawl or large scarf/Pashmina can be draped around the shoulders for visiting the sites.

Bare shoulders and short skirts are not permitted and again come prepared to cover up if wearing shorts.





Accepted

Mens

- Long pants

- At least short sleeves





Women

- The knees covered

- At least short sleeves

Rejected

- Shorts

- T-shirts without sleeves

- Short skirts

- Baseball caps inside the churches



