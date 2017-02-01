GO TWEET YOURSELF:

A federal judge ordered President Trump's golf course in Jupiter, Florida, to pay former members $5.7 million.





The ruling is the result of a class action lawsuit that was brought against Trump National Golf Club and its partners in 2013.





About 65 members claimed that when Trump took over the course, the terms of their membership changed and they lost access to the club. The suit alleged that Trump refused to refund over $5 million in dues and was in breach of contract.