February 1, 2017
GO TWEET YOURSELF:
Trump golf club must pay $5.7 million to ex-members (Ahiza Garcia, February 1, 2017, CNN Money)
A federal judge ordered President Trump's golf course in Jupiter, Florida, to pay former members $5.7 million.The ruling is the result of a class action lawsuit that was brought against Trump National Golf Club and its partners in 2013.About 65 members claimed that when Trump took over the course, the terms of their membership changed and they lost access to the club. The suit alleged that Trump refused to refund over $5 million in dues and was in breach of contract.
A look at the 170 times Donald Trump has tweeted about the 'losers' (Abby Ohlheiser, September 22, 2016, Washington Post)
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 1, 2017 4:09 PM