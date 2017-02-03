FRIENDLY FIRE INCIDENT:

Shots were fired at a mosque in Quebec. That was all America knew Monday morning: an act of violence with Muslim victims. The shooter's identity was anybody's guess.





So, the guessing began. Right-wing tabloids in Britain saw a Muslim killer, his mind warped by ancient sectarian hatreds. Fox News added details to this portrait, painting him a Moroccan immigrant who shouted "Allahu akbar" as he fired. Radio host John Cardillo predicted that these revelations would vindicate President Trump -- and the refugee ban that the liberal media had spent all weekend decrying.





Donald Trump Jr. appreciated that sentiment.









White House press secretary Sean Spicer called the attack "a terrible reminder" of why the president's immigration restrictions were so important.





And then Canadian police named a white French-Canadian -- whose Facebook "likes" included Marine Le Pen and Donald Trump -- as their sole suspect. And the murders ceased to be a matter of political concern.