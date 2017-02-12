February 12, 2017
FREE NATIONS DEEP IN DEBT:
No Man whatever having lent his Money to the Government on the Credit of a Parliamentary Fund has been Defrauded of his Property . . . The Goodness of the Publick Credit in England, is the reason why we shall never be out of Debt. . . . Let us be, say I, a free Nation deep in Debt, rather than a Nation of Slaves owing Nothing.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/12/this-is-how-much-you-would-have-to-contribute-to-pay-off-your-country-s-debt?utm_content=buffer27838&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 12, 2017 6:50 PM