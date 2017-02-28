February 28, 2017
FRANKLY, WE ARE JUST BETTER:
New England States Win Big in Best States Ranking (Tim Jones, 2/28/17, NECN)
Massachusetts and New Hampshire have been named as the first and second best states in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.More than 60 metrics were factored into the overall results, including health care, education and infrastructure.The results place Massachusetts with the best education and second best health care.New Hampshire reportedly has the best opportunity and third best education.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 28, 2017 7:13 PM