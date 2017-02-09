FOR COMMON WEALTH:

Given the potency of this new U.S.-U.K. free-trade zone, blessed not only by size but by a common respect for property rights and the rule of law, common customs and a common language, Canada and other members of the Anglosphere will doubtless want to join. The common culture of the Anglosphere would make such an expanded union feasible but neither necessary nor desirable.





Bilateral free-trade deals could be struck instead, probably much more quickly since they would avoid the time-consuming negotiations required when many parties must agree to compromises required by a few. The U.S. and U.K. aim to conclude their free-trade negotiations in as little as three months. In contrast, Canada's comprehensive trade agreement with the European Union took seven years and counting. Bilateral free-trade deals have another thing going for them -- they are a formal goal of the majority of the Anglosphere, as agreed to a decade ago by the countries of the British Commonwealth.