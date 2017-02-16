DO YOUR JOB?:

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn denied to FBI agents in an interview last month that he had discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with that country's ambassador to the United States before President Trump took office, contradicting the contents of intercepted communications collected by intelligence agencies, current and former U.S. officials said.

During what some described as an "unhinged," "wild" Thursday presser, President Trump said former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was "just doing his job" when he reportedly spoke numerous times with Russia's ambassador about the sanctions levied on the country by the Obama administration, and then misled Vice President Mike Pence about those conversations.