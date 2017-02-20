FAKE IT 'TIL HE TWEETS IT:

"I don't understand why we are part of the segment. The interview was about something completely different to what Fox News and Horowitz were talking about," one of the police officers, Anders Göranzon, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Monday. "It was supposed to be about crime in high risk areas. Areas with high crime rates. There wasn't any focus on migration or immigration."





He said neither he nor his colleague Jacob Ekström recognized the image painted of Sweden in the report, which has been criticized in Sweden for being riddled with inaccuracies and false claims.





"We don't stand behind it. It shocked us. He has edited the answers. We were answering completely different questions in the interview. This is bad journalism," Göranzon told Dagens Nyheter, which said it had attempted to contact Horowitz for a comment.