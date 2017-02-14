EXCEPT HE'S JUDGE SMAILS:

It apparently never occurred to Mr. Trump, Mr. Flynn or Steve Bannon, another member of the National Security Council, who also trained his cellphone on the paperwork, that holding a cellphone camera over these documents might allow foreign adversaries and hackers to get "some pretty good pictures," too. Cellphones aren't allowed even in secured areas of the White House. Yet there they all were, playing Situation Room in the open air, for a random crowd in Palm Beach, Fla.





"HOLY MOLY!!!" Richard DeAgazio, a club member, wrote on his Facebook page, where he posted three photos he took of the meeting. "Center of the action!" Mr. DeAgazio, shockingly, also posted two photos of himself with a man he identified as Rick. "Rick, he carries the football. The nuclear football," Mr. DeAgazio wrote in his post. His account has been deleted, but the photos were up for many hours, drawing hundreds of comments from people outraged at the breach of security protocol and afraid for the safety of "Rick." [...]





One would think leadership of the free world would have scratched Mr. Trump's itch for publicity. But this is the man who called reporters using a fake name to generate stories about himself; who introduced a member of one of his clubs to a Golf Digest reporter as "the richest guy in Germany," instead of by name; who looks pained when having to share the podium with anyone, from Sarah Palin to the prime minister of Canada. This is rule by Al Czervik, Rodney Dangerfield's character in "Caddyshack": a reckless, clownish boor surrounded by sycophants, determined to blow up all convention.