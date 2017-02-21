EVERYBODY SAYS "NEVER AGAIN"...:





[T]he dynamic that concerns me is how a climate of "mere anarchy" has been loosed upon Washington. Trump spent much of the campaign touting, celebrating, and promoting WikiLeaks as a "treasure trove." "I love WikiLeaks!" Trump told a crowd that was chanting "Lock her up!"





He's changed his tune of late, railing on Twitter against "the low-life leakers!" and insisting that stories based on leaks are outrageous and fraudulent: "FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and 'sources,' is far more effective than the discredited Democrats -- but they are fading fast!"





Now, there's certainly an important difference between government officials releasing top-secret information to settle political scores and a foreign government aiding in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. But in the environment we're in now, such distinctions seem more like niceties or talking points for professional spinners.





And that's because in a world where one side sees inconvenient rules as illegitimate, it's only natural that the other side will see rules that inconvenience them as illegitimate too.





This applies not just to laws or democratic norms, but to simple good manners. Trump and his biggest supporters saw nothing wrong with insinuating that Ted Cruz's father was an accomplice to JFK's murder. They shrugged at his insults of his political opponents and even their wives. He and they reject any suggestion that he should apologize for such statements. But the merest slight against Trump or his family is an outrage.