EVEN DONALD CAN'T BLOW THIS MID-TERM:

The head recruiter for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has four open seats he needs candidates for. But in an illustration of the challenges Democrats face in clawing their way back to the majority, all four vacancies are in heavily Republican districts.





At a panel here Thursday during the minority party's issues retreat, Rep. Denny Heck of Washington, who chairs the DCCC's Recruitment committee, said he would remain realistic, but optimistic, about the potential for Democrats to fill the positions long held by the opposing party. The four seats are the ones held by Republicans picked to serve in the administration of President Donald Trump.





"The starting point is that we have to all acknowledge that those seats are all held by Republicans and they've been held by Republicans for quite some time," Heck said.