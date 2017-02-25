"DREAM TEAM":

Churchill's concept of a common bond and common purpose of the British Isles and its outposts in the Commonwealth and in the breakaway United States came to be known later as Anglosphere. It was rejected, in essence, in favor of Atlanticism, the alliance between the United States and Western Europe that gave birth to NATO and has been the bedrock of the security of the West for the past seven decades. Margaret Thatcher endorsed Anglosphere but did not pursue it, although her close relationship with fellow conservative Ronald Reagan was indeed special. In recent years, Anglosphere has enjoyed a renaissance of sorts in British conservative circles that has now been turbocharged by the recent Brexit decision that potentially decouples Britain from the European continent. With Donald Trump as president, the stars may be aligning for Churchill's ideas and for Anglosphere.





Of course, the very mention of such a brilliant orator and towering intellect as Churchill in the same sentence as the clueless and barely comprehensible Trump may seem like sacrilege, but international circumstances and Trump's instinctive, gut-reaction foreign policy may be leading him in the British Bulldog's footsteps. Reading Trump's recent interview with the Sunday Times, one is struck by the president-elect's clear embrace of post-Brexit Britain and his concurrent disparagement of Germany's Angela Merkel, of the European Union and of NATO. Trump not only touted his Scottish roots and his mother's admiration for the Queen, he offered to conclude a quick trade deal between the two countries, as an alternative to Britain's trade relations with the EU that might be lost. His statement was echoed by British Prime Minister Theresa May this week as an important element of the U.K.'s post-Brexit efforts to engage with the wider world. [...]