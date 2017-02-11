February 11, 2017
DON'T BLAME HAMPSHIREMEN; WE VOTED AGAINST HIM:
Poll Finds New Hampshire Residents Are Split on Trump's Performance (Valley News, February 11, 2017)
Opinion about President Donald Trump is sharply divided in New Hampshire, according to a new Granite State Poll released on Friday by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.Some 48 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Trump's job performance thus far, but 43 percent said they approved of the Republican president's actions; 8 percent were neutral.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 11, 2017 8:39 AM